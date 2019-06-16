HAMK offers an array of courses

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:07 am 7:21 pm

A bachelor’s degree can lead educational doors, provide opportunity for career advancement, or lay the groundwork for the pursuit of an advanced degree. A bachelor’s degree completed at a university of applied sciences typically consists of 180, 210 or 240 credits (3 to 4 years of full-time study) depending on the study field. The Finnish higher education system comprises universities and universities of applied sciences that are authorised by the government. Häme University of Applied Sciences, also known as HAMK is a multidisciplinary university of applied sciences with 29 bachelor-level degree programmes, eight master-level degree programmes and over 7,200 students. Moreover, the university of applied sciences is known for the international environment that it offers its students. HAMK has more than 100 partner institutions worldwide, from which students can choose to do exchange studies, as well as double degree studies.

HAMK has units in seven locations within a 100 km area of range. These units specialise in specific areas, namely culture; natural resources and the environment; natural sciences; social sciences, business and administration; social services, health and sport; technology, communication and transport; and vocational teacher education. HAMK offers six bachelor’s degree programmes taught through English and a master’s in Business Management and Entrepreneurship

Bachelor’s degree studies comprise basic and professional studies, optional studies, work placement and a bachelor’s thesis. The extent of the studies is 210–240 ECTS credits and the duration is 3.5 to 4 years. HAMK also offers research and development services, professional teacher education, further and continuing education and studies in the Open University of Applied Sciences.

HAMK has strong links to business and industry and have four research units which support the business and industry within the region. Therefore, they can offer their students authentic learning environments and assignments for the benefit of both the students and enterprises. These links with the business world have given HAMK graduates one of the highest employment rates in Finland. HAMK also has a very high rate of graduates that start their own businesses.

The campus has modern physical and web-based learning environments. The latest educational technologies and eLearning techniques are used together with traditional face-to-face teaching. Features like these enable students to adapt to the fast-paced working environment.

The Ministry of Education and Culture closely oversees the quality of teaching in all higher education institutions in Finland, including Häme University of Applied Sciences. The quality systems of Finnish higher education institutions are audited systematically by the Finnish Education Evaluation Centre. HAMK was the first ever higher education institution in Finland to receive the highest status “advanced” for its quality system.

HAMK has around 700 foreign students in three different municipalities. It can be challenging for foreign students to get to know locals outside their studies and during their stay they may not get a chance to experience Finnish everyday life other than the student life.

For the sixth year in a row, Häme University of Applied Sciences organises friend family activities for the foreign students that start their studies at HAMK this autumn. The friend family activities aim to familiarize foreign students with Finnish culture, language and lifestyle through local friends. At the same time, the activities give local people the opportunity to get to know foreign university students and their cultures.

HAMK has 7 campuses with around

7,200 students

625 teachers and other staff

37 degree programmes, of which 7 are delivered entirely in English.

591 International Students

— Prof. KP Singh

Founder & CEO, IMFS

Mail Id: info@imfshyd.com