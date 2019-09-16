Hamsa Nandini sizzles with new photo shoot

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Scorching Hamsa Nandini has played quite a number of supporting roles before landing female lead roles. After she played a meaty role in Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer Soggade Chinni Nayana, she made special appearances in the movies Srirastu Subhamastu and Kittu Unnadu Jagratha.

She had appeared in Jai Lava Kusa and Gopichand’s Pantham also, but they had failed to cheer Telugu fans.Hamsa has completed a decade’s journey in the industry. However, the gorgeous lady from Pune couldn’t pull it to the main league as a star heroine yet. She is waiting for a right opportunity to bounce back.

Meanwhile, she has been posting quite a few beautiful photos of herself on her social media accounts. The recent photograph of her in a swimwear is making fans go crazy. Popularly called by her industry friends as Swan (Hamsa), she started sharing her day-to-day life — travel, food and lifestyle photos and titled them ‘Swan Stories’. She feels that her fans are ought to know about her.

A couple of days ago, she posted a photograph overlooking a beach and wrote on her Instagram account, “The only real treasure is in your head. Memories are better than diamonds and nobody can steal them from you. On that note, somebody please take me back to Bali…”.

