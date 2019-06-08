Hanamkonda lad shines in JIPMER

By | Published: 12:23 am

Warangal: Gangadi Hemnath Reddy of Hanamkonda secured all-India 90th rank in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) results announced on June 7.

Son of Usharani and Sammi Reddy of Ramnagar, Hemnath was a student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Hyderabad. He also secured all-India 215th rank in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He did his primary schooling at the Children Montessori School (CMS), Hanamkonda. Later, he joined Greenwood School and completed sixth and seventh classes there. From eight class to tenth, he studied in Hyderabad Public School, Nacharam, and did his Intermediate in Sri Chaitanya Junior college, Hyderabad.