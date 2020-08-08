Handloom, textile sectors to chart a new course

By | Published: 12:42 am 1:12 am

Hyderabad: The Handlooms and Textiles department signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with prestigious institutions such as Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Indian School of Business (ISB) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Friday to propel the growth of handlooms and textiles industry in the State as also to ensure better livelihood for weavers. The MoUs were signed in the presence of Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao during the National Handloom Day virtual celebrations organised at Pragathi Bhavan here.

While the MoU with ISB aims at evaluating the implementation and performance of State-run policies for the weaving community in the State, the MoU with IICT will focus on conducting applied research on development of sustainable textile yarn dyeing and reduce the hazardous impact of dyeing on weavers and the environment.

Another MoU with the UNDP-India is intended to support the weavers in restoration of their livelihoods. The UNDP-India will facilitate promotion of improved livelihood opportunities through skill upgradation and market linkages. UNDP India Deputy Resident Representative Nadia Rasheed attended the MoU signing ceremony through video conference.

Interacting with the weavers during the celebrations, Rama Rao said the State government will always stand by the weavers community and will continue with its welfare programmes. He said that about 40,000 families were depending on handloooms and textiles for livelihood in the State. “No other State government in this country has introduced welfare schemes exclusively for the weavers community,” he pointed out.

Stating that several other States were trying to emulate the Telangana State government’s schemes for weavers, Rama Rao instructed the officials to prepare proposals for continuing with the much-appreciated ‘Nethanna ku Cheyutha’ (Thrift) scheme. He said the State government provided the much-needed relief to weavers considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation, releasing Rs 93 crore to weavers accrued under the scheme well before the mandatory lock-in period of three years.

Further, the Minister explained that about 20,554 weavers were enrolled under the Chenetha Mitra scheme. He said about Rs 7.92 crores was deposited into the accounts of 30,984 weavers and ancillary workers.

He announced that the State government plans to establish more block level clusters across the State in addition to the existing eight block level clusters set up at Pochampally, Aleru, Kanukula, Shayampet, Kamalapur, Armoor, Veltur, and Vemulawada at a cost of Rs 10.2 lakh.

The Minister said the State government allocated Rs 15 Crore for the revival of Pochampally Handloom Park and works on the proposed Gadwal Handloom Park will all commence soon. He responded positively to the requests from weavers of Narayanpet for construction of a Common Facility Centre for them. He reiterated that the elected representatives and government officials have been wearing handloom clothes every Monday to increase awareness about handloom clothes and helping weavers.

Awards

Rama Rao also presented the Konda Laxman Bapuji Awards-2020 to the weavers on the occasion. While the Minister himself presented the awards to two weavers in Hyderabad, the remaining awards were presented to the weavers by the Collectors in their respective districts. He instructed the officials concerned to increase the cash prize under the Award from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 from the current financial year and deposit the amount in their respective accounts.

Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, and Handlooms and Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer were present in the meeting.

