Handlooms get a contemporary twist

Designers and young entrepreneurs in Kerala are coming up with new creative handloom ideas around the annual harvest festival, Onam, celebrations for which kicked off earlier this month.The 10-day long festivity witnesses people engaging themselves in activities like boat race, flower arrangement, tug of war but what stands out most is the beautiful handloom attires they wear around this time.

With the demand of handloom only restricted to Onam season in the State, a number of units were shut down. To cater to this problem, new-age designers have started experimenting with handloom fashion to woo more and more Keralites into wearing the traditional fabric.Taking inspiration from the nature around, Shobha Ashwin, owner of Weaver’s Village, a noted clothing brand, wishes to spread the message that handloom is meant for all.

“This year, we want to spread this message that handloom is for everyone. Inspired from nature, anyone can wear handloom, doesn’t matter what the age is, what background they come from, what complexion they have,” she said.The designer revealed that they played with popular Boda and Kasava fabric and incorporated the two to create a new soft fabric. “It is dyed in Aloe Vera and carries a different touch with floral check patterns for our Onam 2019 collection,” said Shobha.

Introducing a new fashion isn’t enough until it is propagated to the masses. To extend the reach of their latest Onam collection, the designer explained, “We recently did one campaign especially with people who are around us like Sheroes and Heroes.” Their campaign included physically-challenged people, plus-size models, and entrepreneurs among others.”We have Tiffany, who is visually-challenged, but for us, she is a hero. She modelled for us for the first time wearing a nice sleeveless kurta like dress with a stole. We also had a plus-size model and an entrepreneur and artist,” she said.