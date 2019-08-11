Handlooms turnover gains momentum post steady growth in Telangana

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: Slowly yet surely, handloom products have started to make their presence felt in the wardrobes of many in a big way. And the increasing patronage gets reflected in the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (TSCO) posting a steady growth in its turnover in the last two years.

Earlier, the annual turnover of TSCO used to be between Rs 80 crores to Rs 90 crores, but since last couple of years, it has gone up to about Rs 450 crores, says Shailaja Ramaiyer, Director, Department of Handlooms and Textiles (DHT).

Though a part of the sales was through Bathukamma sarees and school uniforms, there definitely has been a considerable leap in the regular sales of handloom products, she said.

This is mainly because of various initiatives, specially the ‘Handloom Monday’ taken up by the former Minister of Handlooms, KT Rama Rao who extended an appeal to the employees, including in the public and private sectors, to wear handlooms on Mondays.

“He makes it a point to talk about Telangana Handlooms during every national and international programmes prompting many to opt for handloom wear,” says Ramaiyer. “We hope he becomes Handlooms Minister again for the weavers’ cause,” he added.

With the impetus provided by the former Minister, the department has been continuing the momentum and coming up with many products. Among others, the DHT has launched men’s collection and also Nirmal hand painted leather accessories for men and women.

Further, plans are afoot this year for the addition of Gen-Next Designer section to promote handloom among upcoming designers and have them work with weavers in clusters.

Seven selected designers showcased three garments each during a fashion show organised in connection with ‘Handloom Day’ celebrations last week.

Not confining to this, the department is also in talks with different textile companies including Arvind Cottons on adopting local patterns and fabrics. “We have set a target of selling 1 lakh metres this financial year,” says Ramaiyer.

Some however rue at the practice of ‘Handloom Monday’ not being followed in some of the government departments these days. Last year and the year before, table sale stalls had become a regular feature at most departments and many officials also seen wearing handloom.

While those in districts continue to follow the practice religiously, many in Hyderabad were found to be giving it a miss, officials said.

Techies do their bit

Doing their bit for the handloom sectors, some of the IT and corporate sector employees and organisations have been promoting ‘Handloom Monday’. Melas, table sales stalls and other promotional measures continue to be taken up by the IT employees to boost the handlooms sales.

Like many organisations, Telangana Facilities Management Council (TMFC) has been organising handlooms expos, melas and appealing the IT employees to sport handlooms once in a week.

The objective behind these series of IT Handloom Melas is to popularise it among IT employees and encourage them to go for handloom wear at least once in a week on Monday, says Satyanarayana Mathala, president, TMFC.

The 250-strong TMFC team has been organising several melas, cycle rallies, fashion shows to create awareness and promote handloom clothes, he adds.

