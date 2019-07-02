Handpicked cops to track organised crime in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:03 am 1:07 am

In the early ‘80s, a special police wing called the Task Force was constituted, with handpicked police officials and constables, and was entrusted with several important tasks including controlling organised crime, busting terror modules and striking during communal violence. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) S Chaitanya Kumar tells Asif Yar Khan about the efforts of his teams to control crime in the city.

Q: Why is the Task Force known as Commissioner’s Task Force?

A: As we directly work under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, the wing is known as Commissioner’s Task Force. We report to him directly and take instructions from him. Our priorities are set by the Commissioner and we act accordingly.

Q: What are the fields covered by you?

A: Our job is to control organised crime. It could be drug cartels, betting or gambling organisers, prostitution organisers, illegal firearm dealers and more importantly, terrorists. We also keep a check on rowdy sheeters so that they do not form gangs. Also we work to solve grave cases including murders, dacoities, robberies etc.

Q: Sensational cases solved by Task Force (East and South) in recent days?

A: We have to our credit nabbing the offenders involved in the sensational heist of jewellery at the Nizam’s Museum. Several cricket betting rackets and drug cartels involved in sale of ganja and cocaine were busted. We also cracked murder mysteries in neighbouring police districts as well.

Q: Why is Task Force seen as a ‘striking force’?

A: Task Force personnel have gained expertise in controlling communal violence and other disturbances over a period of time. The experience of seniors is passed on to the new comers in the team, so we remain afloat even today in controlling riots or other disturbances including stone pelting.

