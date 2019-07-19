Handy tips to capture that stormy weather

By | B Sahaja Reddy | Published: 7:28 pm

Rains bring with them beautiful scenery, washed clean of dirt and blooming flowers. As we take in the sights, what better way to do that, than to share the beauty with the rest of the world. However, before you get out of that door, make sure to keep some things on hand to avoid the splatter spoiling your day out.

Gear up

Before you step out of your home, you need to make sure that you have the right gear. You should keep your equipment in a secure place in your bag.

Shield yourself

Make sure that you wear only waterproof clothes, carry raincoat, an umbrella and boots. It will not only keep you from getting wet, but also prevent you from the cold wind when taking that perfect shot.

Cover up

You should pick a durable waterproof camera to keep your gadget safe from the rain when you are out to capture shots. Also, carry silica gel packets in your bag to avoid moisture creeping into your gear. Another alternative is to keep all devices in a separate dry place and cover the camera bags with rain covers.

Hoodwink

The lens hood not only keeps your shot free from unwanted droplets, but also keeps it safe in case of an accidental drop.

Cleaning kit

No matter how careful you are with your camera, there will always be a few droplets that make their way onto the body. Always, keep microfiber cloth and cleaning kit handy to keep it gear clean and ready for the perfect click.

Tripod

The stand helps to battle the challenging conditions of the monsoon by providing stability in your pictures. A tripod also helps a lot if you like to use slower shutter speeds to take your pictures.