Hansal Mehta warns young ‘outsiders’ of Bollywood trappings

Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has warned young “outsiders” to avoid the traps of Bollywood, where your value is a direct reflection of your success or failure.

The director took to Twitter to share a word of advice with a string of posts.

“There are many young ‘outsiders’ in this industry. Remember this — there is an establishment that will make you feel like the next big thing until they need you. They will drop you and mock you as soon as you falter. Do not fall for the trap,” he wrote.

“The ones that celebrate you will celebrate your downfall some time later. Success and failure are transient. You are not. Just be authentic, follow your heart and stop seeking acceptance from anybody. Your connection should be with your art, your craft and with your audience. Nothing else matters,” added the “Aligarh” maker.

The director continued: “Over the years you will succeed, you will stumble. But remember that nothing is more important than you. Look after yourself. And know that you matter. The world is much bigger and wiser than what you perceive. So are opportunities. If you stay they will be yours. Lots of love. Never lose heart.”

The advice comes after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same.

After establishing himself on the small screen with “Pavitra Rishta”, he transitioned to the big screen with film “Kai Po Che!”. He went on to do projects including “Shuddh Desi Romance”, the biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Kedarnath” and “Chhichhore”, among several others.