Hansika Motwani gets Rolls Royce as Diwali gift

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Who doesn’t like to receive gifts? Irrespective of occasions, gifts can instantly change one’s mood and develop a bond between the receiver and giver. Star Hansika Motwani’s happiness knew no bounds when she was presented with Rolls Royce Phantom 8 series by her mother Mona Motwani on Diwali. Costing a whopping Rs 10 crore, Mona also works as Hansika’s manager and frequently accompanies her on shoots.

One of the highest-paid female stars, Hansika was introduced as child artiste in Koi Mil Gaya (2003) starring Hrithik Roshan. The actor will soon reach a milestone when she completes 50 movies in various South Indian languages. She is also busy working on Tamil thriller Maha. Her Telugu outing with Sandeep Kishan titled Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL which is being directed by G Nageswara Reddy, is about to hit the screens soon.

Besides a Telugu movie and a couple of Tamil movies in her kitty, Hansika is busy acting in a web series directed by G Ashok who earlier directed Pilla Zamindar. The shooting of the web series started in Mumbai recently.

She is also sharing screen space with cricketer-turned actor Sreesanth in the upcoming movie directed by Hari Harish. Sreesanth will be playing the role of an antagonist in the movie. It is learnt that it is a horror comedy and Hansika has shot fight sequences in it. The movie is being produced by P Ranganathan under the banner Sri Vaari Films.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter