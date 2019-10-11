Hansika Motwani to appear in a web series?

By | Published: 9:26 pm 9:29 pm

Hansika Motwani first stepped into the glamour world alongside Hrithik Roshan as a child actor in the 2003 movie Koi Mil Gaya. And her journey from her cherubic adolescent days to the present is a memorable one indeed, having appeared in many high-budget films across Bollywood and Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industry.

Grapevine is abuzz with the news that Hansika is currently busy acting in a web series directed by none other than Pilla Zamindar fame G Ashok. In the year 2011, the film Pilla Zamindar starring Nani stood as a good hit, and it gave life to many, including the director Ashok. After that, the director got many offers, but he did not accept all of them. Later, he directed the horror thriller Bhagamathie and grabbed another hit.

And then, there were rumours that the director is busy with his next film with a big hero, but all those are still rumours, and now the director has signed Hansika for his web series and sources close to the unit say that the shooting has started in Mumbai.

Hansika is currently busy with her Tamil thriller film Maha. This is Hansika’s 50th film. Hansika is also awaiting the release of the Telugu film Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL directed by G Nageswara Reddy, who is known for comedy films like Seema Sastry and Denikaina Ready.

Hansika is going to pair up with Sundeep Kishan in the movie and it will also have Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Prudhvi in the supporting roles. Shekar Chandra is the music composer and Shyam K Naidu is handling the cinematography.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter