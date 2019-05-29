Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees throng Bhadradri Temple

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Large number of devotees thronged Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam in the district on the occasion of Bhadradri Temple on Wednesday.

Special prayers and rituals were performed at the temple which was opened at 3 am, allowing the devotees have darshan of the presiding deities Lord Rama and Seeta. Rituals like ‘Panchamruta Abhishekam’, ‘Sundarakanda’ recitation were conducted at the temple of Lord Hanuman.

Huge numbers of devotees who have taken up Hanuman Deeksha arrived here from different districts like Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Bhupalpalli, Nalgonda, Adilabad and others. They ended their forty-day deeksha after taking a holy bath in the river Godavari.

The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements ensuing smooth darshan for those who were on Hanuman Deeksha. As the flow of devotees has been increasing for the past five years, nearly two lakh ‘laddus’ were prepared to distribute to the devotees, informed the Executive Officer T Ramesh Babu.

Similarly, special prayers and rituals were conducted all the Hanuman Temples and Lord Rama temples all over the district making Hanuman Jayanti. At many places ‘Hanumad Homam’ and spiritual discourses were conducted.

Meanwhile, silk clothes were presented to Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Jagitial by Bhadrachalam Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam on Tuesday. The Devasthanam Superintendent Niranjan Kumar, priest Hanumanth Sastry presented the clothes as part of the tradition being followed for the past three years.