Happiest Minds raises Rs 316 cr

New Delhi: IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies has raised Rs 316 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering that opens on Monday.

Some of the anchor investors include Government of Singapore, Goldman Sachs, Kuwait Investment Authority, Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter India and Pacific Horizon Investment.

A total of 25 anchor investors have been allotted 1.9 crpre equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 166 per scrip. At this price, the company mopped up Rs 315.9 crore, Happiest Minds said in a statement. The IPO will open for subscription on September 7 and close on September 9.

