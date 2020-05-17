By | Published: 11:51 pm 12:44 am

Sathyaprasad Yachendra finds his happiness in the Himalayas. From capturing the beautiful Dal Lake in Kashmir and the Zanskar River in Ladakh to the scenic beauties in West and North Sikkim, Lahaul, Kinnaur, Arunachal Pradesh, Tibet and Meghalaya, the photographer has travelled to the mighty Himalayas over 30 times over the years.

“Himalayas are my spiritual home and photography is like meditation to me. I went to Jammu and Kashmir last August and was planning to go again in December but I fell sick. Every year, I visit different parts of the Himalayas at least 2-3 times. I mostly travel to Ladakh, Spiti Valley and North Sikkim,” shares Sathyaprasad.

The photographer, who has showcased his work at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai and several exhibitions in Hyderabad and Puducherry, fell in love with photography as a kid. “I read a lesson about how Jawaharlal Nehru loved travelling to the Himalayas in my VII standard and that stuck with me. My uncle and father loved photography and I naturally became interested too,” shares the photographer who “used to click the landscapes in Tirupati and some weddings as a youngster”.

“However, my trip to Lake Manasarovar in 2004 with my friends changed it all for me. One fine day, I saw the sun rays touching the snowy mountain peaks and was left awestruck. I wished I had a camera with me. I decided that I’ll be travelling and pursuing my passion for photography from then. For me, photography starts and ends with the Himalayas,” says Sathyaprasad, who was also a Ranji Trophy cricketer.

“I had two passions as a kid – cricket and photography. While I spent my initial years playing professional cricket, I am spending my later years pursuing photography. My favourite cricketer is Sunil Gavasakar and my favourite photographer is Galen Rowell,” he explains.

While Sathyaprasad initially concentrated only on capturing the beauty of the mountains and lakes, eventually he started making his photos more abstract. “I use basic equipment – a Nikon D300. It might be outdated but I am happy with what I have. My first camera was a Click III, which was gifted to me by my father. It was just Rs 5 then!” shares Sathyaprasad, who was also the president of the Telangana Photography Society.

Sathyaprasad urges youngsters to respect the Himalayas and not treat them as a picnic spot. “If you want to click the Himalayas, you need to be passionate and also learn to respect nature. It is not an easy task and I am immensely grateful to my wife Prashanti, who has always supported me. The conditions there are harsh and sometimes I am not in touch with her for days together but she never stops me from pursuing my passions,” he shares.

Sathyaprasad is not only planning for another trip by the end of the year, but is also planning to launch a coffee table book on the Himalayas.