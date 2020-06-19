Happy birthday Kajal: Samantha, Rakul, Tamannaah and more wish the star 

By | Published: 3:43 pm

As Kajal Aggarwal turned 35 on Friday, many Telugu stars and the actor’s fans took to their social media handles to wish her on her birthday.

The hashtag #HappyBirthdayKajal began trending on Twitter. A fan account on Twitter shared a photo of little ones cutting a cake with the Mersal actor’s photo in the background and wrote, “@MsKajalAggarwal’s Birthday Celebrations at Sudheer Foundations by #TeamKajalism Members. Food distribution and other needy essentials to the lovely Kids on this special occasion!!”

Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, Rakul Preet, Keerthy Suresh, Rana Daggubati, Eesha Rebba, Nidhhi Agerwal, Pranitha Subhash and Mehreen Pirzada were some of the stars who wished Kajal. “Wishing the gorgeous, strong, fiercely independent and hardworking @kajalaggarwalofficial a very happy birthday. God bless,” wrote Samantha on Instagram Stories.

While Rana added, “Happy happy Kaj. Have the best one. @kajalaggarwalofficial.” “Be crazy always. Happy happy bdayyy gorgeous @kajalaggarwalofficial,” wrote Rakul. Tamannaah took to Twitter to wish the actor, “An actress & a friend who is so full of life, someone who is extremely hardworking & passionate about her craft. I’m so happy to launch the CDP for @MsKajalAggarwal. Happy birthday Kaju. Designed by @akhilimz #HappyBirthdayKajal #TeamKajalism @kajaltrends @kajalismteamoff.”

Kajal took to her Instagram Stories to share a photograph of some chocolates, flowers and a teddy bear she received on her special day.

On the work front, Kajal will star in the upcoming movies Indian 2, Mumbai Saga and Paris Paris.