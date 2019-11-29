Happy RTC workers rejoin duties across Telangana

By | Published: 10:06 am 10:44 am

Hyderabad: For the 50,000 TSRTC workers and employees, it was a joyous Friday when they reported for work in the depots across the State, bringing to an end 55 days of self-inflicted misery and uncertainty. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s magnanimous invite to them on Thursday to return to work in a happy frame of mind seems to have had a massive rub-off effect on the workers who were beaming and in a jubilant mood when they began reporting for duty right from 5 am on Friday.

In fact, the visuals pouring in from the districts and making the rounds on social media platforms captured the celebratory ‘home-coming’ of the employees tellingly. Pictures of drivers and conductors flashing the victory sign, exchanging hugs with colleagues, performing palabishekham to the Chief Minister’s portrait and the thumbs up of a driver at the sheer joy of getting behind the wheels spoke a million words about the relief of the workers, who were virtually subjugated by the unions and forced into an unreasonable agitation.

The workers rejoining duty, particularly women, were seen and heard giving vent to their ire against the unions. Holding the JAC squarely responsible for the hardships they went through in the past 55 days, the workers said they would work with renewed vigour and take Chandrashekhar Rao’s advice of securing their lives in true spirit.

“We were misled by the unions, they left us in the lurch, but now we are thankful to the Chief Minister for giving us a reprieve and giving us a new lease of life. We will not let him down,” a woman conductor in Jagitial said, before boarding a waiting bus to start her duties afresh. Workers across scores of RTC depots in the State echoed similar sentiments, stating that they would match the Chief Minister’s efforts to pull the ailing corporation out of the red.

