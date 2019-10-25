Happy to see irrigation tanks getting filled: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the State government was filling minor irrigation tanks across the district with water through lift irrigation schemes, and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his complete support in helping him to fill hundreds of tanks with Krishna waters through Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (MGKLIS) for the past few years.

On Friday, Niranjan Reddy released water from Nalla Cheruvu through its spillway, after the tank received Krishna water through KLIS for the past week or so. After performing puja at the tank which is now being developed as the mini-tank bund of Wanaparthy town, he said that he was blessed to be seeing water being filed in the tank after decades of neglect that the tank was subjected to.

Addressing the gathering at the tank, he said that the rulers of Wanaparthy samsthan had constructed Nalla Cheruvu, which was grossly neglected by the rulers of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and that 60 acres out of the 160 acres of the tank’s land (shikham) was illegally encroached by land grabbers under the ‘helping hand’ of the then political leaders of Wanaparthy.

“Decades passed but there was no water in the tank due to the feeder channels being encroached. People wondered if the tank would ever receive water. We have promised the people that we would fill the tank with Krishna waters and we have fulfilled our promise to realise the decades-old dream of the people of Wanaparthy,” he said.

Pointing out that the Mudiraju (fishermen) community, which has been a prominent community in Wanaparthy town, had suffered due to irrigation tanks lying neglected for decades, he said that the community could now once again develop socio-economically, as not only the tanks were being filled, but fishlings were also being released in those restored tanks now. He also observed that not only hundreds of acres under Nalla Cheruvu’s ayacut could now get irrigated, but also that several agricultural borewells in a radius of 4 km were getting recharged due to filling the tank.

The Minister also assured that two more tanks in town namely Eedhula Cheruvu and Talla Cheruvu would be restored and would receive Krishna waters by next kharif and said that through the fisheries’ scheme, the fishermen’s community would soon have enough to rejoice about, as their livelihoods would improve and the community achieves self-sufficiency.

Recalling how Nalla Cheruvu had become a dumping yard for sewage and growth of weeds, he said that for the past couple of years, the tank was being transformed as a local tourism destination and breathing space, where thousands of town-dwellers were visiting every day.

