Happy to start my innings on home turf: Bobby Simha

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Not many know that Tamil actor Bobby Simha has his roots in Hyderabad. After playing small roles in Tamil movies like Love Failure and Pizza, it was the character Assault Sethu in the Tamil gangster flick Jigarthanda that catapulted him to stardom on Tamil silver screen and also earning him a National Award.

“I knew half Telugu and half-Tamil when I first landed in Chennai in search of film roles in the movie industry. It was a bit difficult to get sustain as an actor initially. It took some years to learn and master the language. I was born in Moula Ali here in the city. Later, we migrated to Kodaikanal, the hill town in Tamil Nadu as my father owned an estate in 1995. However, my primary education was in Mopidevi village in Andhra Pradesh,” says the actor who was in the city to promote his upcoming movie Disco Raja.

After a series of films in Tamil and Malayalam languages, Bobby happened to feature in Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Petta. But he has been choosy when it comes to acting in Telugu industry. Not many scripts have excited him in all these years except Vi Anand’s Disco Raja.

“I did not want to take whatever comes in Telugu. I personally don’t like to take up run-of-the mill characters. I would love stories which give me high just by listening. And VI Anand’s Disco Raja is something of that nature,” he adds. “Anand is very creative person. And working with Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja was quite energising experience,” he adds.

“I had never thought of aiming at National Award. Sustaining in the acting field was a big task for me. The phase between 2005 to 2012 was quite tiring but it gave me many memories. I think I got award because I was genuine to Jigarthanda and the role Assault Sethu which earned me accolades. I went through the struggle as junior artiste — receiving the day’s wage Rs 250 per day. Of course, Rs 90 would go for my brand Old Monk. Those were some gratifying moments during early stage of my career. Now after attaining stardom, life has become a limited edition liquor brand,” he laughs.

Born as a villain

“I always loved to play as a villain than as an protagonist. There is much scope to showcase various shades on screen. I love that ground, you can score a boundary as well as a sixer. But a hero doesn’t have that scope,” he shares.

