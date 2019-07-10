Hapride to ease commuter traffic in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Cadrac Labs, a group of young innovators, developing platforms for social impact, has launched Hapride, an app based ride platform in the city, with a goal to ease commuter traffic.

Hyderabad is the first launch site for Hapride, as the company saw potential and received encouragement and support from the city traffic department and the government. The company has piloted with the first route between JNTU (Kukatpally) and Raheja Mindspace Madhapur IT Park and has plans to expand to rest of the city.

Surya Rayudu, head, operations, Cadrac Labs, told Telangana Today, “We have mixed the model of cab aggregators as well as shared riding. We are identifying high traffic junctions within the city where people take either cabs or three-wheelers. We are deploying agents in each of these junctions who will help commuters to book their rides. Hapride provides rides from junction to junction and eventually connecting all major commuting locations. This will promote shared riding to keep the costs low and make commuting secured. There are also plans to connect these junctions to the metro stations in the near-term.”

One can choose number of seats required in a vehicle through the app and the vehicle availability. The users can pre-book a vehicle while reaching a junction. The company is also in talks to deploy electric vehicles.

Drivers going off the radar from the designated route will be tracked and action will be taken. This will make commute secure and certain. The unorganised sector poses several challenges including that of security.

“We are spreading our activity to multiple locations. We have identified junctions such as DLF (Gachibowli), Financial District, Mehdipatnam, Lingampally, Apollo Hospitals (Jubilee Hills). We will be using traffic-based analytics at each of these junctions. We have deployed five vehicles for our pilot run (which will end this week) and within next few weeks, we target to have at least 200 vehicles across key junctions we have identified,” he added.

Cadrac is planning to come out with a dedicated device that vehicle drivers can use, to have better user experience, as the battery backup is a problem for three-wheeler drivers. This device will also come out GPS tracking capability.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter