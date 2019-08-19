‘Hara Hai Tho Bhara Hai’ challenge reaches Rahul

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: The ‘Hara Hai Tho Bhara Hai’ challenge, which has so far seen 200 crore saplings being planted across the country over the past one year, has reached former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi.

After planting the 200th crore sapling under the initiative on Sunday, TRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar had tagged YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy and Mithun Reddy, along with actor Akhil Akkineni and GMR group of companies founder G Mallikarjun Rao, to plant saplings and nominate others to do the same.

I have accepted the #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenIndiaChallenge by @MithunReddyYSRC and thereby have planted trees in Jaujibuvachiwadi Zilla Parishad School

in my constituency. I request @RahulGandhi,

@sushmitadevinc & @PandaJay to plant 3 trees and continue the chain. 🌳 🌲 pic.twitter.com/cnAFcv9IF6 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 19, 2019

Mithun Reddy, who said he was in the US and would plant a sapling soon after his return to India, nominated fellow MP Supriya Sule from Maharashtra to plant a sapling and ask others to do so. Sule, who planted saplings at a zilla parishad school in her constituency on Monday, tweeted that she was asking Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi to do the same. Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Rao planted a sapling at his home as part of the challenge.

