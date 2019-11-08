Harassed by son, daughter-in-law, elderly couple end life in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Alleged harassment by son and his wife forced an elderly couple to commit suicide by consuming pesticide at Elekeshwaram village in Mahdevpur mandal in the district on Friday. The deceased were identified as Rallabandi Salaiah (76) and his wife Radhamma (66). The couple had three daughters – Sarojana, Ammakka and Thirupathamma – and a son Satyam aka Sattaiah.

While their son and daughter-in-law lived in the house, the couple was living in a hut opposite their house and eking out their livelihood as labourers.

What is poignant about the tragedy is that the couple, after deciding to end their lives, had even purchased new clothes and wore them. They also purchased other material which is used for the last rites and placed their savings of Rs 20,000 under a pillow and ended their lives by consuming the pesticide in the early hours of Friday. It is said that the couple had even approached the local priest to find out when the ‘good time’ begins on Friday.

“It was like they had fixed the time for their death. And even in their death, they didn’t want to impose financial burden on their son which is why they placed the cash near them,” a villager said.

The villagers said that Satyam and his wife used to harass the couple on one issue or the other and even went to the extent of asking them to commit ‘suicide’.

“Even on Thursday evening, they had a heated argument with Satyam and his wife. Following this, the couple shared their grief with the neighbours and other villagers. They lamented that they were unable to bear the constant harassment by their son and daughter-in-law,” said a villager.

Meanwhile, Mahadevpur Circle Inspector Narsaiah inspected the scene and shifted the bodies for post mortem. He said that they would register a case and investigate it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .