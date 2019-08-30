Harassed by youth, minor commits suicide in Bhongir

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Unable to bear the harassment by a youth, a minor girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her house at Sansthan Narayanpur on Friday.

The victim was identified as Potta Bhavani (14), daughter of a Home Guard, Venkataiah, and a resident of Gundlamitta Colony in. She was a 10th class student of Zilla Parishad High.

She resorted to the extreme step on Friday night when she was alone in the house as her family members had gone to participate in a Bonalu festival. After returning, they found her body hanging from a ceiling fan.

According to the family, a youth, Chukka Giri, an employee of a private school at Choutuppal and residing in the same colony, had been harassing Bhavani for the last few months. He was frequently sending vulgar messages to her on her mobile phone. He had sent messages on Friday too.

Sansthan Narayanpur Sub-Inspector Nagaraju said a case has been booked based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father. The body was shifted to Government hospital for postmortem.

The police have taken Giri into the custody and are interrogating him.