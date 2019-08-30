Harassed by youth, minor girl commits suicide in Yadadri-Bhongir

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Unable to bear the harassment by a youth, a minor girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her house at Sansthan Narayanpur in the district on Friday.

The victim was the daughter of a Home Guard Venkataiah and resident of Gundlamitta Colony in Sansthan Narayanapur. She resorted to the extreme step on Friday night when she was alone in the house as her family members went to participate in Bonalu festival. After returning to the house, her family members found her body hanging from a ceiling fan.

According to the family, a youth, Chukka Giri, an employee of a private school at Choutuppal and residing in the same colony, had been harassing Bhavani for the last few months in the name of love. He frequently sent vulgar messages to her on her mobile phone. He had sent messages on Friday too.

Sansthan Narayanpur Sub-Inspector Nagaraju said a case has been filed based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father. The body was shifted to Government hospital at Choutuppal for postmortem.

According to sources, the police have taken Giri into the custody and are interrogating him.

