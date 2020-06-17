By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:42 pm

Hyderabad: Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reiterated that former captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stood by his side like a rock when no one else believed in him.

Harbhajan, who made his debut under captain Mohammad Azharuddin, was in and out of the team during his initial days due to lack of support. The veteran revealed that he became a regular under Ganguly. “For me, Sourav Ganguly’s role was huge. I was once at a stage in life where I didn’t know who was with me and who was not. Because people on my face were saying that they are with me, but many of them were not with me at the time. But at the time, Ganguly backed me when I had zero backing,” Harbhajan said in a chat with former India cricketer Aakasha Chopra.

He added that Ganguly was the only reason as the selectors were not in favour of selecting him in the side. “The selectors were against me, they told me a lot of things on my face which I cannot disclose. No amount of praise I could give Ganguly, would be sufficient. If he was not the captain at the time, I don’t know if any other captain could have backed me as much,” the bowler said.

“If any player has pushed my career the most, it is Sourav Ganguly. If he was not there, I would not have been able to play 100 Tests,” the 39-year-old added.