Harika settles for a draw at Tata Steel Chess tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: City-based Indian Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli had to settle for her third consecutive draw against higher ranked Dutch Grandmaster Erwin L’Ami after a long duel, here at the prestigious 80th edition of the Tata Steel Chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee (Netherlands).

After signing truce in the first two games, World No. 13 Harika Dronavalli , playing with white pieces started off the game on an attacking note and looked to take the game to her opponent. However, she missed out on moving onto a more advantageous position as the pressure from the clock got the better of her.

“I started off really well but couldn’t capitalize on my start in the time control and missed out on my opportunity,” she said.

Eventually, Harika tried all tricks up her sleeve to steer herself to a win but Erwin’s staunch defense did not let her penetrate through and both players decided to settle for a draw.

“I had to repeat my moves to get through the time trouble and when I couldn’t find a breakthrough, I offered for a draw,” she added.

After three rounds into the tournament, Harika has accumulated one and a half points from her three games and will be looking to climb up the pecking order when she takes on the top seed of the tournament and her counterpart, Vidit Gujarathi, in her next game.

“The playing field is really strong and each day I am playing against higher ranked players. This match too will be another test and I will look to give it my best shot as I previously have,” Harika concluded.