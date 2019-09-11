Harish gets rousing reception in Siddipet

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao was given a rousing reception in Siddipet on Tuesday night when he arrived at his Assembly constituency for the first time after his induction into the Cabinet.

His followers and TRS cadres waited patiently for Rao who reached Siddipet late on Tuesday night. The cadre was elated that their leader had got his due place in the State cabinet. They hoped that their issues would be represented in the Cabinet meeting.

The new Finance Minister offered prayers at different Ganesh pandals on Wednesday. Harish presented Rs 50,000 to the family of Puligilla Sathaiah, who was electrocuted on Tuesday, from his pocket. He also made a surprise visit to the government Hospital. Later, Rao went through some colonies to inspect the drainage issues.

With most of the followers coming in with flower bouquets, Rao suggested that they present him notebooks and cotton towels, which will be distributed to poor.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .