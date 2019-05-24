Harish helps a poor girl by getting LoC for Rs 12 lakh

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Sangareddy: Former Minister, T Harish Rao, who is known for responding quickly on public issues, got it released a letter of credit for Rs 12 lakh to a poor girl, who has been suffering from some serious ailments, from Zaheerabad.

The intermediate studying girl, Sravanthi’s, who hails from Nyalkal in Sangareddy district, parents have approached local MLA, K Manik Rao, who in turn took the girl and her parents to Harish Rao, seeking help. Assuring of help, Rao spoke to the officials in Chief Minister Office and got issued a Letter of Credit for Rs 12 lakh on Friday. Sravanthi, who need to undergo a surgery, needs Rs 14 lakhs for her treatment.

As a major share of the fund she needed got from the government, Sravanthi and her parents have thanked the Harish Rao and MLA Manik Rao for the swift response.