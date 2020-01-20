Harish inaugurates LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Siddipet

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that LV Prasad Eye Institute’s Krishna Sindhura Eye Centre would have all the facilities similar to the hospital located in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed medical facility of LV Prasad Eye Hospital at Nagulabanda on the outskirts Siddipet town here on Monday, the Minister said that LV Prasad Eye Hospital at Siddipet will organise skill development programmes for the blind to make them skilled with an objective to make them self-dependent.

Stating that the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is taking up various initiatives to make the youngest State in the country a healthy State, Harish said the government had set up a number of medical colleges across the State besides improving the facilities at government hospitals. Stating that Kanti Velugu and several other programmes were introduced for the benefit of the people in the State, he called upon the people around Siddipet town to visit the hospital to get the treatment for eye-related ailments.

Stating that the plans were afoot to set up a cancer screening centre in Siddipet soon, the Minister, who hailed the contribution of Hetero Foundation chairman Parthasarathi Reddy in the pharmaceutical sector in the country, the Minister said Reddy had brought light into the lives of thousands of people by building cancer hospital in Hyderabad at a cost of over Rs 400 crore. Rao said a cancer screening centre will be set up in Siddipet soon for the benefit of the people here.

Appreciating the work of LV Prasad Eye Hospital, Rao said that the Hospital, with 19 centres in four States within three decades after it was started in Hyderabad, had spread its wings swiftly to reach out lakhs of people. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLC Ragotham Reddy, ZP Chairperson Roja Sharma, Chairman of LV Prasad Eye Hospital Gollapally N Rao, Hetero chairman Parthasarathi Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .