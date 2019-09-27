Harish inaugurates ultra-modern veterinary poly clinic in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:49 am

Sangareddy: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has inaugurated ultra-modern Veterinary Polyclinic constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore at Kashipur village of Kandi Mandal in Sangareddy district on Thursday. Finance Minister said that the veterinary hospital would meet international standards since it was having an operation theatre and ultra-modern equipment. He has also inaugurated two 33/11 KV-sub stations on each at Thogarpally of Kondapur Mandal and Indrakaran of Kandi Mandal.

Earlier, Rao has also laid a foundation stone for construction of Haj House in Sangareddy. The Haj House will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. Rao has also offered prayers at the local dargha during his visit.

