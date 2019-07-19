Harish inspects arrangements for CM visit in Chintamadaka

By | Published: 12:26 am

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao instructed Chintamadaka villagers to raise their issues in a systematic way before Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao following the instructions given by the officials.

During an inspection of Chintamadaka village here on Friday, Rao said each and every citizen in the village will be given an identity card by the officials. He further asked the villagers to raise issues community-wise such as women issues and other such categories. He also called upon them to show unity and to keep the honour of the village by behaving in a proper way during the Chief Ministers visit.

The Siddipet MLA, accompanied by the District Collector, P Venkatrami Reddy, Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis, Joint Collector, M Padmakar and other officials and public representatives, inspected the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s visit. Rao said that Chandrashekar Rao will visit the village shortly.

