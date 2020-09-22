Harish instructs officials to chalk out plans for seed production in Siddipet

With the objective of encouraing seed-producing companies to take up production of various seeds in Siddipet district, the Minister assured all help to such companies

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday instructed agriculture officials to chalk out plans for seed production in one lakh acres in Siddipet district from Yasangi onwards to help farmers earn more profits.

With the objective of encouraing seed-producing companies to take up production of various seeds in Siddipet district, the Minister assured all help to such companies.

Since the district was having abundant water with the government completing Ranganayaka Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar, Rao has said it was decided to encourage seed companies to take up their activity in more than one lakh acres out five lakh acres of ayacut in the district.

During a meeting with the representatives of seeding-producing companies, seed certification officials and agriculture officials in Siddipet on Monday, he has observed that there was not much progress towards making Siddipet a hub for seeding production though they have held three meetings with the concerned officials.

He has explained that Siddipet district has many positives such as abundant water availability, fertile lands, road connectivity and its location close to Hyderabad were among a few. The Minister has said that both the farmers and seed-producing units will be benefitted from their effort.

Since several vegetable seed and seedling producing companies were also coming forward to start their work on tissue culture and to develop vegetable nurseries in Siddipet, Rao has asked the officials to extend all the support to such companies.

Seed development Corporation Manging Director, Keshavulu has said that they will take up seed production in 4,000 acres in Yasangi.

Collector, Siddipet, P Venkatrami Reddy has said that they will hold another meeting in a fortnight on the subject. District Agriculture Officer, Sravan Kumar and others were present.

