Harish lauds cadre for vote swing in Sangareddy

By | Published: 1:47 am

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP-elect Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Monday hailed the resolve of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers of Sangareddy Assembly constituency for getting 12,000 votes majority in the Assembly segment, which the TRS had lost in the 2018 election to the Congress with a slender margin of over 2,000 votes.

Addressing the party cadre during a felicitation programme organised for Prabhakar Reddy, Harish said party cadre in Sangareddy had put in a collective effort under the leadership of former MLA Chintha Prabhakar to score over the main opposition party.

Assuring to protect the party cadre by going to any extent, Harish called upon them to concentrate on building the party further by strengthening student, youth and farmers’ wings of the TRS in the coming days. Underlining the importance of working relentlessly to put the State on the growth path, Harish asked the elected representatives to work with the similar intensity which they displayed during the election campaign. He told that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would fulfil all the poll promises such as waving farm loans, enhancing Rythu Bandhu amount to Rs 10,000 per acre per year, increasing of Aasara pensions and getting Godavari water by completing Kaleshwaram project and many others.

Thanking the party cadre and voters of Sangareddy constituency for electing him with a huge majority for the second time in a row, Prabhakar Reddy vowed to visit to Sangareddy once in a week and credited his victory to party workers. The MP-elect vowed to live up to the expectations of party workers and people of the constituency. Former MLC R Satyanarayana and others were present.