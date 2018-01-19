Harish Manwani appointed new chairman of ISB board

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) announces the appointment of Harish Manwani as the new chairman of the ISB Executive Board effective April 2018. He succeeds Adi Godrej who has been the chairman of the Board since April 2011.

The decision of his appointment was taken during the Executive Board meeting held in Mumbai on Friday after Adi Godrej’s term as chairman ended. Harish Manwani is the Non-Executive Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited. He has been a member of the School’s Board since April 2006.

Accepting his role as the chairman of ISB, Harish Manwani said, “I have always been proud to be part of this great institution of learning and am honoured to take on the role of the chairman. I look forward to working with my Board members and the Dean to help take ISB to greater heights.”