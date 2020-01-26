Harish participates in Urs celebrations in Siddipet

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy offered special prayers at Mursidh Gadda Dargah, where the annual Urs festivities were being celebrated, on Sunday. The Dargah has received a huge number of devotees to offer prayers during the Urs celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the people had great faith in the Dargah. The Minister further said that it was heartening to see the people from all religions visiting the Dargah. SUDA chairman Ravindar Reddy and others were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter