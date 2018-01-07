Harish pulls up Chenaka-Korata project contractor

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday hinted at a possible change of agency entrusted with the implementation of the Chenaka-Korata project.

Reviewing the progress of the project at Jala Soudha, he warned the agency of government action, which could lead to invoking the contractual clauses as per the agreement, if there is no improvement in the pace of the works within a fortnight.

The Minister said he was disappointed over the tardy implementation of the project works. He said a minimum of 1,000 cubic metres of concrete works should be completed every day, or else change of the contractor agency would be unavoidable.

The Minister took stock of the works on the barrage, pump houses, gravity canal, sub-stations, towers and erection of gates on the Chenaka-Korata project.

He said by March-end the construction of the barrage should touch the bridge-level and the manufacturing of trust gates should be completed well in advance. He said the surge poll designs, delivery systems, pressure pipeline and valley-crossing designs should be completed by January 15. Rest of the pipeline system can be completed by March-end.

Transco authorities told Rao that they were facing problems in installing power lines because of land acquisition issues at 11 locations enroute the project.

The Minister wanted them to resolve the issues by negotiating with land owners within two-three days. He also spoke to Forest and Environment Minister Jogu Ramanna over phone in this regard.