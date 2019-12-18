Harish Rao asks Centre to look into States’ GST concerns

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government urged the Centre to urgently address the concerns of States with regard to implementing GST, restoring the trust reposed by them in the Union while agreeing to the introduction of the tax regime even at the cost of autonomy for the sake of tax harmony in the country.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, participating in the pre-budget meeting of State Finance Ministers convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday, said: “GST has subsumed around 31 per cent of the gross tax revenue of the Centre and 47 per cent of own tax revenue of States. Thus, the States have lost more flexibility”.

Also read Centre should empower States: T Harish Rao

Stating that there were concerns with regard to accounting, compensating States and the sharing of IGST with States, Harish Rao said in terms of Article 269-A, the States’ share of IGST should not form part of the Consolidated Fund of India. “Similarly, under Section 10 of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, the proceeds of the Compensation Cess shall be credited to a non-lapsable fund known as the Goods and Services Tax Compensation Fund, which shall not form part of the Public Account of India. Contrary to these provisions, there are instances of the Centre resorting to crediting proceeds of IGST and Compensation Cess to the Consolidated Fund of India and the Public Account respectively and using these proceeds as a float for meeting its expenditure,” he observed.

The C&AG, he said, pointed out in its 2017-18 audit report that following the huge unsettled balances in IGST, Rs 35,000 crore was distributed to States in January, 2017 on an ad hoc basis, taking the 2015-16 revenue of the States from the taxes subsumed into GST as the basis. “Even after this settlement, there was a balance of Rs 1,76,688 crore left in IGST at the end of the year. The Centre distributed Rs 67,998 crore under IGST to the States/UTs, instead of 50 per cent, but by adopting the Finance Commission formula for devolution of Central taxes,” he said, arguing that this was against the provisions of the Constitution as Article 270 (1) excludes IGST from the list of taxes and duties to be devolved to the States.

The Minister said distribution of IGST using the Finance Commission formula impacted the distribution of IGST funds among States in a manner quite different from the ratio in which funds would have gone to the States in normal course as ITC cross utilisation or apportionment is based on place of supply concept.

On the delays in compensating States on revenue loss suffered by them following the GST implementation, he said this was mainly on account of the shortfall in the Compensation Fund because of the fall in the collections of GST and consequent revenue yield from compensation cess. “While acknowledging the receipt of GST compensation two days ago, I request the Union Finance Minister to settle the dues in future without delay,” Harish Rao said.

Telangana seeks release of Rs 450 cr funds for backwards areas

Telangana sought the immediate release of Rs 450 crore Central assistance for backward areas in the State for 2019-20, besides funding for its flagship programmes Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, quoting from provisions under the AP Reorganisation Act, said the Centre was mandated to support the programmes for development of backward areas in the successor States, including expansion of physical and social infrastructure. “The new State of Telangana suffered gross injustice in the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh as a result of which nine out of the 10 districts were covered under Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF),” he said.

He said the State took up several developmental programmes to make up for past neglect and taking into account the long pending just aspirations of people which remained suppressed. “Mission Bhagiratha aimed at providing safe piped drinking water to every household in the State, and Mission Kakatiya to restore over 45,000 irrigation tanks were taken up by the State government. It also took up a number of major and medium irrigation projects to irrigate about one crore acres,” he said, adding that these initiatives were commended by NITI Aayog as well as by a number of national and international organisations.

Pointing out that NITI Aayog recommended the release of special assistance of Rs 19,205 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya over a period of three years, Harish Rao rued that the Union Finance Ministry had not considered these recommendations on the ground that these are long gestation projects.

Reiterating that both the projects were short gestation projects almost nearing completion, he urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to appreciate the fact that Mission Bhagiratha was conceived and completed before the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ was launched by the Union Government. “The State should not be deprived of the benefit for its early initiative and I earnestly appeal that the provisions as recommended by NITI Aayog be made in the Union Budget 2020-21,” he said.

Stating that the mega KLIS was taken up at an estimated cost of about Rs 1 lakh crore, the Minister said the expenditure was met through borrowings, which was burdening the State. “There is merit in treating it as a national project with adequate funding,” he said. He also pointed out that the bifurcation Act provides for establishment of an integrated steel plant at Bayyaram. “This may be expedited as the issue is pending for more than five years,” he said.

Wants CSS to be tweaked

Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday urged the Centre to implement the recommendation of the Sub-Group of Chief Ministers on Rationalisation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in its true spirit in the 2020-21 Budget.

Speaking at the pre-Budget meeting of State Finance Ministers convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, he recalled that the sub-group recommended in 2016 that the focus of CSS should be only on those schemes that comprise the national development agenda where the Centre and States would work together in the spirit of Team India. He said the list of CSS should be pruned.

“Contrary to the recommendations, the Centre grouped the CSS under 28 umbrellas, with the components remaining the same, and increased the matching contribution of States,” he said, adding that the sub-group also recommended that the funds for optional schemes should be allocated to States by the Ministry of Finance as a lump sum. States would be free to choose which optional schemes they wish to implement, was another recommendation.

Pointing out that there were practically no optional schemes, Harish Rao said thin spreading of resources on many components of one-size-fits-all CSS has very little impact at the ground level. “The criteria for allocation of funds to States under CSS must be made based on objective factors,” he said.

Pitches for tax amnesty to bring back economy on track

Telangana put forward several suggestions, including tax amnesty, before the Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday to put the country’s ailing economy back on the rails.

“There is a need to bring out an attractive tax amnesty scheme with a low rate of tax on evaded income and to park the declared money for a period of 10 years in National Investment Fund to assist States,” Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in New Delhi.

Stating that the money can be given back to the declarant in a phased manner after the lock-in period of 10 years, he said the investment needs of States to kick-start the growth momentum can thus be met. Placing these suggestions before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the pre-Budget meeting, he said the expenditure by the Centre on subjects in the State List increased from an average of 14 per cent to 20 per cent, and on those in the Concurrent List from an average of 13 per cent to 17 per cent between 2002-05 and 2005-11.

“This is indicative of the fiscal space available with the Centre vis-à-vis the States. Pruning this expenditure and transferring the resultant funds will enable States to spend more on infrastructure to revive demand and thereby contribute to the achievement of the $5-trillion-economy goal by 2024-25,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter