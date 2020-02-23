Harish Rao calls for full utilization of central funds

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has directed the Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Department to fully utilise Central funds by submitting Utilisation Certificates on time, to avail additional funds.

The Minister along with Minister of ST Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and Farmers Coordination Committee president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, reviewed the preparations of the department for ensuing Budget at Aranya Bhavan here on Sunday.

“You must ensure that the ST sub plan funds are spent properly. The State government will top up Central funds by releasing matching grants. But the onus of obtaining every single rupee from the Central Government is on you,” Rao said. While cautioning that fiscal discipline must be maintained at any cost, he said there would be no dearth of funds for students and tribal welfare.

Rathod thanking the Finance Minister for agreeing to pay pending bills in Tribal Department urged him to put Kalyana Lakshmi, food, and milk bills in Green Channel for speedy clearance. “We are ensuring that every single rupee is spent with utmost care. We ask the Finance Minister to grant additional funds to the department considering the importance of welfare in Tribal Department,” she said.

Principal Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, secretaries Sridevi, Ronald Ross, Tribal Welfare Commissioner Christina, Secretary Telangana Residential Educational Society RS Praveen Kumar and others were also present.

