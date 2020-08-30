Harish Rao calls upon people to shun plastic

The Minister, who inaugurated steel bank facilities in the 20th, 21nd and 23rd wards of Siddipet Municipality on Sunday, appealed to people to put the steel banks to optimum utilisation to stay away from plastic.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon people of Siddipet to use only steel utensils to serve guests at functions instead of using plastic.

The Minister, who inaugurated steel bank facilities in the 20th, 21nd and 23rd wards of Siddipet Municipality on Sunday, appealed to people to put the steel banks to optimum utilisation to stay away from plastic.

He asked the resource persons of MEPMA to sensitise the people by visiting every day and bring awareness on the need of utilisation besides educating them on the importance of segregating wet and dry waste.

Rao also laid the foundation stone for multiple CC roads in the town with an outlay of Rs 50 lakhs.

Earlier, he sensitised the people on the need to empty all the utensils to counter the Mosquito menace besides disposing of the waste. The Minister visited several houses in these three municipal wards and sensitised the people. Municipal Chairperson K Rajanarsu, Commissioner Srinivas Reddy and others were present.

