Harish Rao calls upon TRS cadre to win all municipalities in Sangareddy

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon the TRS cadres to work hard to ensure that the party wins all the eight municipalities in Sangareddy district in the upcoming municipal elections.

Addressing the party cadres at a function where block Congress leader, A Ramakrishna Reddy, Congress leader and Kandi sarpanch, Vimala Veeresham and over 1,000 Congress workers joined the TRS Party at Kandi near Sanagreddy on Saturday, the Minister said he had no doubts about TRS candidates’ victory in municipal elections, but he wanted to see the party cadre work hard to make it a clean sweep in all the eight municipalities leaving no scope for BJP and Congress.

Saying that the people of Telangana had lost confidence in Congress and BJP a long ago, Rao instructed the party cadre to give no scope for complacency and put united effort to erase the base of both the national parties in the coming municipal elections. As Ramakrishna Reddy and Vimala Veeresham had raised a few issues regarding the development of Kandi Mandal headquarters, which is a major gram panchayat, Rao assured to get Godavari water to address the drinking water. Stating that they would address the drinking water issues permanently by getting Godavari water to Singur project, Rao observed that the welfare and development projects conceived by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao become a source of inspiration even for Union government and many State governments.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said Congress leaders and workers were eager to join the TRS because they had realised that they did a big mistake by electing a Congress candidate T Jayaprakash Reddy from Sangareddy Assembly constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The MP said the Congress MLA had made no effort to bring any change in the first year of his tenure in the constituency. “Not only people, even the Congress cadre and leaders have realised that they made a great mistake by electing him as MLA. “The joining of Congress leaders and cadre today is a strong indication of the disappointment against the Congress MLA,” he said.

However, Reddy, who announced Rs 30 lakhs grant for Kandi Grama Panchyat called upon the MPTCs, ZPTCs and other elected representatives to join hands to put Sangareddy Assembly Constituency on the growth path. The MP called upon them to put a collective effort for TRS’s candidate’s victory in Sadhasivapet and Sangareddy municipalities. Former MLA, Chintha Prabhakar, Party leaders Narhari Reddy, Jaipal Reddy and others were present.

