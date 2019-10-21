Harish Rao celebrates with Poreddypally villagers

By | Published: 12:35 am

Siddipet: Farmers living around Poreddypally village in Koheda Mandal celebrated heavy inflows into Moya Tummeda Vagu leading to the check dam on Sunday.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Husnabad MLA Vodithela Sathish Kumar joined the farmers doubling the happiness in their celebrations. The Minister offered floral tributes and prayers to goddess Ganga.

Sathish Kumar thanked Harish Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for granting the fund for construction of check dam and ensuring to get it completed in a short time. Irrigation officials have said that the check dam will have a direct impact on the ground water table to the extent of the 10,000 acres. The villagers, who went in a procession, have offered Bonam to goddesses Ganga. Rao has reiterated that the storage of rainwater will bring prosperity to the farming community.

