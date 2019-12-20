Harish Rao concerned over poor performance of students

By | Published: 12:51 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao said that he will write letters to all the parents of Government Junior College students in the district asking them to ensure their wards attend classes for the next couple of months until the board examinations are completed.

Addressing the students after inaugurating mid-day meal programme at Government Junior College in Bejjanki Mandal headquarter here on Thursday, the Minister said that they will also launch evening snacks facility to help the college management to conduct special classes for students ahead of the board examinations.

Coming to know 49 students have skipped college on Wednesday and 29 on Thursday, he enquired about the reasons behind the absence of a large number of students even at the time of examinations. After knowing that the students were helping the parents in agriculture activities when their parents need the help of an additional hand, Rao observed that skipping classes at this crucial juncture will cost the youth their future.

“I will write letters to parents of all the intermediate students in the district explaining them about the importance of sending their wards to college every day, Rao has said. The Minister also suggested the Regional Inspection Officer and Principals to involve sarpanchs and parents to improve attendance in colleges. He directed the education officials to make regular field visits to examine the functioning of the colleges until the examinations are completed.

Coming to know about the poor performance of the students in Economics, Civics and Commerce, Rao instructed the college Principal and staff to conduct special classes during the evening hours to improve the performance of students and also pass percentage. He has also educated the students on the need of staying away from electronic gadgets and social networking sites until March.

He has assured to sanction Rs 40 lakh grant for building additional classrooms if the college records 100 per cent pass percentage. Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Roja Sharma, MLA, Manakonduru, Rasamayi Balakishan, MLC, Naradasu Lakshman, Sarpanch, D Manjula Srikanth and others were present. Earlier, Rao has inaugurated Vivekananda Statue. Later, participate in Mandal Parishad General Body meeting.

