Harish Rao congratulates Jagan Mohan Reddy

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Former Minister and senior TRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday congratulated YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for leading his party to a lanslide win in the elections.

In a tweet addressed to Jagan, Harish Rao said: “Many congratulations to the young and dynamic leader Shri @ysjagan for a landslide victory in the elections. You have proved that leadership is always about hard work, dedication & persistence. Looking forward to see you as the new Chief Minister of AP.”

