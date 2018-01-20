Harish Rao dares Congress on credit for power supply

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao on Friday dared the Congress leaders who are claiming credit for uninterrupted power supply in Telangana, to explain why the Congress-ruled States Karnataka failed to implement the scheme.

He said unlike the previous governments which found temporary solutions to problems, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving for long-term solutions to problems faced in the State.

Releasing the diary of Telangana Private Udhyogula Sangham (TPUS) at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, the Minister wondered what prevented the Congress-led government in other States from implementing uninterrupted power supply. He was responding to a statement by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy who said due to proactive measures of the previous Congress-led government, surplus power is available across the country including Telangana State which resulted in uninterrupted power supply for all sectors.

“Uttam Kumar Reddy was a Cabinet Minister in the Kiran Kumar Reddy government and he should explain why the Congress government which promised nine hours of free power supply in the then Andhra Pradesh during 2009 elections, failed to implement it,” Harish Rao said.

He said Congress-led government in undivided Andhra Pradesh declared power holidays to industries, resulting in a cut in workers’ salaries. “But now some workers are earning extra money by working for extra hours due to uninterrupted power supply to industries in Telangana,” he added.

The Minister said TPSU contributed largely in strong support to the separate Telangana movement and assured all support on behalf of the State government to resolve their problems. He also assured justice to private employees from economically poor families during allocation of double bedroom houses. He explained that the Chief Minister was solving all problems plaguing the State for decades in a phased manner.