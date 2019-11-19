Harish Rao distributes cheques in Gajwel

By | Published: 12:21 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao distributed Kalayan lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to 717 beneficiaries from Gajwel Assembly Constituency, which is being represented by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He distributed 7.09 crore worth cheques to the newly married brides and mothers at a function in Gajwel on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that the Chief Minister has introduced the Kalyana lakshmi scheme to support the parents of girl children. ZP Chairperson, Roja Sharma, Forest Development Corporation Chairman, Vanteru Prathap Reddy and others were present.