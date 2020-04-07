Harish Rao distributes essentials to Hamalis

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy distributed essential commodities to 500 Hamalis working in agriculture market yard in Siddipet. The essentials were sent by Sudha Narayana Murthy and ISCKON together. In the wake of the lockdown, the workers were not getting any wages and to support such families, the distribution was taken up.

