Harish Rao distributes gloves, masks to sanitation staff in Siddipet

By | Published: 1:15 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has expressed anger over Municipal authorities upon seeing the sanitation workers in Siddipet discharging their duties without wearing gloves and masks.

Rao, who got down from his vehicle on seeing the workers at Ponnala, have got distributed some kits to the workers immediately. He has instructed the Commissioner, K Srinivas Reddy to distribute the safety gear to all the workers. Rao has further observed working without wearing safety gear will land them in trouble in the wake of the COVID-2019 outbreak. The Minister has further suggested the workers not to venture out of their homes without wearing masks and gloves. Rao has expressed disappointment over the functioning of municipal officials.

