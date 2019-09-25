Harish Rao donates Rs 1 lakh towards Collector’s initiative

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Medak: ‘Mana Palle Badi-Mana Dharma Nidhi’ (Our village school-Our fund), conceived by Medak District Collector K Dharma Reddy, received an overwhelming response. The Collector briefed Finance Minister T Harish Rao about the programme during the general body meeting of the Zilla Parishad and expressed his intention to strengthen government schools with the help of philanthropists.

Harish immediately announced a donation of Rs 1 lakh as his contribution. MLAs M Padmadevendar Reddy and C Madan Reddy, and MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy also donated Rs 1 lakh each. MLC Ragotham Reddy contributed Rs 50,000. The Collector and ZP chairperson Rekala Hemalatha donated Rs 25,000 each.

With donations pouring in from officials and public representatives, a total of Rs 11.5 lakh was raised at the first ZP meeting. Appreciating the Collector for launching the programme, Harish asked the people to come forward to protect government schools by making donations, which will be used to improve facilities. He further said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also introduced several programmes to improve facilities at schools.

Since serving breakfast improves the attendance percentage considerably, the Finance Minister suggested that the Collector and District Educational Officer consider doing it with the help of funds raised from philanthropists. He also elaborated on how things were being done at a few government schools in Siddipet Assembly constituency, which he wanted to replicate in all other schools.

