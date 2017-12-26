Harish Rao embarks on four-day long inspection of Kaleshwaram works

By | Published: 10:16 am 10:22 am

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, accompanied by a team of irrigation officials, has undertaken a thorough inspection of the vital structures in construction as part of the Rs 80,500 cr Kaleshwaram project.

The stock taking exercise that went on till 3 am last night was aimed at ascertaining whether the works in progress were in conformity with the approved plans, specifications and designs.

He will be camping for the next three days at the work sites of the key barrages and their pump houses scheduled to be completed by June 2018.

He will have a high level review on the progress of works at Sundilla barrage site on Tuesday. The implementation of the project, that received all the clearances form the Centre, has been put on fast track.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who visited the project as part of his stock-taking mission recently, is firm on completing it well on time. It will be catering to the irrigation and drinking water needs of 13 districts in the State.