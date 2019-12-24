Harish Rao extends Christmas greetings

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao extended Christmas greetings to all the Christians on the eve of Christmas. He called upon the members of the Christian community to celebrate Christ’s birthday in a grand way. The Minister said that Jesus Christ spread love, brotherhood throughout his life. Saying that Christmas is the biggest celebration for the Christians, Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conceived the idea of distributing new clothes to poor Christians on the eve of the festival. He also wished that the State will witness prosperity in the coming days under the leadership of the Chief Minister. Rao asked Christians to celebrate the festival with family and friends.

