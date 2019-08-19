Harish Rao extends help to visually challenged student

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Siddipet: Siddipet MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao presented a visually challenged student a cheque for Rs 1 lakh for scoring 10 GPA in Class X examination.

Lucky Mirani (16) is the only visually challenged boy in Asia to score 10 GPA in Class X. Mirani, who lost his eyesight due to retinal dystrophy when he was in Class II, had shown grit and determination to continue his studies with the help of his parents.

Since Lucky’s parents were not in a position to support his education, Dr Prasad, Chairman of Paramitha Education Society, extended financial support to help Lucky Mirani to continue his studies until he cleared the board examination this year. After knowing about the inspiring tale of Lucky, Harish invited him to his home in Siddipet and presented him a cheque for Rs 1,11,116. Assuring him to extend further support in his future endeavors, the Siddipet MLA also felicitated Mirani. He called upon the younger generation to draw inspiration from the success of the student.

